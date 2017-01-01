  • 1635 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado
  • (970) 242-5555  |  (800) 783-7415

VOLUNTEERS WANTED!
RSVP IS looking for volunteers to work at various places including the RSVP offices, HopeWest, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Alzheimer’s Association. For details call the RSVP office at (970)243-9839 or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org

Featured

BLACK ANGUS beef (meat) for sale, grass fed, grain finished, (970)361-5968.

HAY

NET WRAPPED grass/ clover, 5’ bales, 1,400 lbs, first cutting, no rain, $80 per bale. (970)778-8773.

BRAND NEW Embroidery Machine Baby Lock Alliance, single needle 4 thread, complete with all accessories, $4,500. (970)242-2092.

WURLITZER SPINET piano with bench, $100 OBO. (970)985-5108.

PREMIUM GRASS horse hay, 1st and 2nd cutting, weed free, covered, $5/ bale. (970)471-2292 or (970)858-8245 leave message.

HONDA GENERATOR

EX5500, excellent condition, one owner, purchase price $3,500, will sell for $1,800. (970)261-6223.

SMALL ELECTRIC scooter, disassembles to put in car, near new, $500. Very heavy duty ramp carrier, $300. 12 speed women's bike, $100. 20" girl's bike, $20. Both bikes in excellent condition. (970)858-4114.

LA-Z-BOY recliner couch, seafoam green, $175. Pink reclining chair, $50. (970)985-0317.

POLARIS 800 RMK

2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message

SNOWBLOWER

FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.

WEIDER EXERCISE machine, Model #1012, $50. (970)245-0806.

SAKO FINNBEAR Deluxe, .30-06 with extremely bright 3x9 variable German optic Berlin scope, shoots sub 1 MOA, cased, no import marks, (970)963-7310.

BISON HORSE trailer LQ, 2 horse, built as a model for Denver Stock Show, used 1 season, fully equipped, w/ electric lift, $18K OBO. In GJ, (480)292-3713.






