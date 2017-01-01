  • 1635 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado
DROP OFF items for the soldiers at The Nickel Want Ads 1635 N. 1st Street and receive a FREE $7.00 classified ad. They are in need of goodies for our deployed military care packages. Atomic fireballs, gum, snack bars, single serve peanuts, sardines, oatmeal, fruit snacks, crackers, jerky, etc.


VOLUNTEERS WANTED!
RSVP IS looking for volunteers to work at various places including the RSVP offices, HopeWest, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Alzheimer’s Association. For details call the RSVP office at (970)243-9839 or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org

Featured

BISON HORSE trailer LQ, 2 horse, built as a model for Denver Stock Show, used 1 season, fully equipped, w/ electric lift, $18K OBO. In GJ, (480)292-3713.

USED QUEEN size bed, complete, $75. 2 older dirt bike project, $50 both. Antique arch mirror dressing table, $250. (970)644-7346.

HONDA GENERATOR

EX5500, excellent condition, one owner, purchase price $3,500, will sell for $1,800. (970)261-6223.

REFRIGERATOR/ FREEZER combo, good condition, with ice maker, $250 OBO. Freezer, okay condition, $25 OBO. Call Craig, (970)255-8102.

APPLIANCES FOR SALE

KENMORE 30" self-cleaning glass top range, 8 months old, $300. Kenmore double door refrigerator, with ice/ water dispenser, $500. Both white, (970)640-8176.

SNOWBLOWER

FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.

8,000 WATT generator, electic start, $1,000. 220 volt Wards 295 amp welder, $200. V- Ditcher, $300. Arctic Cat 400 snowmobile, $500. Danny (970)683-9296.

2005 CHAPARRAL 2 horse slant load bumper pull, tack room in front with saddle rack, good tires, $3,500. (970)261-8179.

TWO 5TH wheel hitches, $150 and $50. (970)216-6501, leave message.

POLARIS 800 RMK

2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message

"PAUL BUNYAN" king size bed frame, solid wood, air filled latex mattress, includes nightstand and step, $700. (970)210-5916.

OUTFITTER HORSES, several outfitter used horses, trail, pack, family use, or outfitter use, (970)260-6728.

EXCELLENT QUALITY no rain, barn stored, alfalfa $5.50, grass, $5.00, grass 3x3's, $50, close in Fruita, Cash only please. (970)314-8383.

2014 TOYOTA CAMRY

2014 TOYOTA Camry LE, auto transmission, 4 cylinder, 27,200 miles, 4 door, cloth interior, non-smoker, $13,900. Call (970)254-3043.

COZY HIGH Altitude vented console heater, new in box, Model VC 352, new was $800, save! $375. Grand Junction, (970)778-1652.







