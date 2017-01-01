  • 1635 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado
VOLUNTEERS WANTED!
RSVP IS looking for volunteers to work at various places including the RSVP offices, HopeWest, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Alzheimer’s Association. For details call the RSVP office at (970)243-9839 or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org

EXCELLENT QUALITY grass/ alfalfa hay, always covered so no rain, 2nd and 3rd cutting 2016, semi trucks welcome with prior arrangements, located in Loma, text or call (970)250-6224.

WASHER/ DRYER

MOVED IN last week, owners left perfect working newer Kenmore WASHER, $200 and Kitchen Aid DRYER, $100. Call Denise, (970)640-2212.

NICE, CLEAN alfalfa, 3x3 bales, 2nd, 3rd and 4th cutting, average 765 lbs per bale, $55 each. Delivery possible for 10 or more bales. Cash only, please. (970)243-3334, (970)243-4526.

THREE VARIOUS Shopsmiths, good working order, $300, $500, and $800. (970)241-5725.

NEW APPLE 15" Mac Book Pro, Canon Pixma IP110 printer, carrying case, $1,800. Honda generator EX5500, excellent condition, $1,800. 16-1/2" saddle, like new, with halter, reins, and blanket, $800. (970)261-6223.

FOR SALE, 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, new radiator, brakes, gas fuel pump, $2,200. (970)778-6243.

NEW VIKING E20 sewing machine, 32 stitches, needle threader, still under warranty, $250. (970)260-0504.

2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA 4.6 LITER V8

171,500 MILES, new tires, timing belt changed, transmission fluid changed, meticulous maintenance records, $14,299 OBO. (817)526-0091.

BUSINESS FOR SALE

Mountain Lawn Service LLC, Montrose, CO, going out of business! Equipment only or the entire business. Possible financing. (970)209-1918.

1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.

OUTFITTER HORSES, several outfitter used horses, trail, pack, family use, or outfitter use, (970)260-6728.

SOLID OAK bedroom suite, queen headboard, triple dresser with mirror, highboy and two night stands, $1,100. L-shaped desk with hutch, built from box kit, $100. (970)242-9554.

BRAND NEW Golden Patriot 4 wheel mobility scooter, 400 lb. weight capacity, 13" solid low profile tires, (970)323-5387.






