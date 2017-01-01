  • 1635 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction, Colorado
  • (970) 242-5555  |  (800) 783-7415

VOLUNTEERS WANTED!
RSVP IS looking for volunteers to work at various places including the RSVP offices, HopeWest, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Alzheimer’s Association. For details call the RSVP office at (970)243-9839 or go to rsvpgrandjunction.org

Featured

POLARIS 800 RMK

2004 Polaris 800 Vertical Edge, big bore kit, cover, looks and runs great, $2,800 OBO. (970)878-4212, leave message

MTD PRO snowblower, 28" 277 cc engine, dual stage, electric start, used once, like new, $450 OBO cash. (970)697-1058.

MILLER BOBCAT welder, 225 amps generator, 47 hours, $3,000. Metal plasma cutter, Pak 38XL, $400. Milwaukee core bore drill with bits, $1,000. (970)241-4580, (970)270-3558.

SNOWBLOWER

FOR SALE Craftsman 24", 5.5 hp, self-propelled, electric or manual start, (970)596-5864.

GRIFF PUPS

WIRE HAIRED Pointing Griffon pups, taking deposits for litter picks now, ready February, excellent temperament, family pets, natural hunting ability, (970)618-7388.

1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.

CRAFTMATIC ADJUSTABLE/ hospital bed, back and feet adjust up and down, massage, $200. Roll-top desk, $200. (970)201-2000.

METAL DETECTOR, brand new Minelab Eureka Gold, was $1,029, still new in box, $800. (970)250-2499.

BOWFLEX ULTIMATE II, complete workout system with all attachments, like new, $700. Grand Junction, (559)392-1389.

AKC LAB PUPPIES

READY NOW, 2 yellow females, have shots, dewormed and dew claws removed, parents are great hunters and family pets, $800. Call/ text, (970)209-1663.

FUTON COUCH, very attractive wood frame with 6" thick futon mattress, excellent condition, $75. Call Ken (970)210-5905.

2003 NISSAN Frontier SC, 4 door crew, super-charged V6, 4x4, grill guard, shell with cargo rack, bed extender, overload springs, 111,300 miles, excellent condition, $9,850. (970)250-9637.

PREPPERS FOOD storage, 3 liter tinted glass jugs/ resealable caps, perfect for beans, peas, rice, other dry foods, $2.50 each. (970)261-0065.






