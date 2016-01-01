2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA 4.6 LITER V8
171,500 MILES, new tires, timing belt changed, transmission fluid changed, meticulous maintenance records, $14,299 OBO. (817)526-0091.
BEDROOM SUITE
KING BED suite, mirrors, reading lights, jewelry drawers, under bed storage, great condition, paid $4,200, asking $900. Fruita, (970)234-0498.
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Mountain Lawn Service LLC, Montrose, CO, going out of business! Equipment only or the entire business. Possible financing. (970)209-1918.
NEW APPLE 15" Mac Book Pro, Canon Pixma IP110 printer, carrying case, $1,800. Honda generator EX5500, excellent condition, $1,800. 16-1/2" saddle, like new, with halter, reins, and blanket, $800. (970)261-6223.
1998 NISSAN Frontier extra cab 4WD, $3,000. Also, want to buy later model modular home, to move. (970)618-8226.
MOBILE HOME
NICE MOBILE home for sale,shed- 12'x10', all appliances included, 75x15', new vinyl siding, wood stove, and more, lot rent is $400. (970)200-7110. See full ad under Real Estate- Mesa County: Clifton.
HOLIDAY HOURS
Friday, December 30
9am- 1pm
Monday, January 2
CLOSED
Happy New Year
from The Nickel & nickads.com
TWO HO trains, O-6-O with tinder, one track power, one remote control, rolling stock, track, turnouts, buildings, $150 OBO. (970)254-9306
1997 YAMAHA Mountain Max 700, good runner, seat rough, $800 OBO. (303)493-1959.
MARLIN 39A, excellent condition, $695. (970)640-5241.
AARDVARK ARMORY HOLIDAY DEALS
SEE FULL ad under Guns and Archery.
CRAFTMATIC ADJUSTABLE/ hospital bed, back and feet adjust up and down, massage, $200. Roll-top desk, $200. (970)201-2000.